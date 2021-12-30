Inmate dies after altercation in cell in San Diego Central Jail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego County inmate died after being attacked in a jail cell, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies allegedly found inmate John Roman Medina, 18, assaulting inmate Dominique James McCoy, 38, in a cell at the San Diego Central Jail at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“McCoy was unresponsive,” Lt. Thomas Seiver said. “Deputies and medical staff immediately performed lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel.”

McCoy was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“As a result of the investigation, Homicide detectives determined Medina physically assaulted McCoy, which caused his death,” Seiver said. “The Medical Examiner’s Office will schedule McCoy’s autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of McCoy’s death.”

Medina was re-booked with the additional charge of suspicion of murder.

McCoy was booked into jail by the San Diego Police Department on Dec. 23 on suspicion of transporting/selling a controlled substance and possession of narcotics. Medina was booked into jail on Sunday by the Chula Vista police on suspicion of child cruelty, assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to animals.

No other information was released.

