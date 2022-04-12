SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday announced the cause of death of a San Diego Central Jail inmate who died after seeing jail medical staff due to shortness of breath and chest pain.

Jerrell Lacy, 38, was identified as the deceased, Lt. Chris Steffen stated in a press release. The sheriff’s official said the manner of death is natural.

“The preliminary cause of death was Pulmonary Thromboembolic due to Deep Venus Thrombosis of the lower extremities,” Steffen said.

According to the sheriff’s department, Lacy was observed by the central jail’s medical staff Monday around 11 a.m. after suffering from shortness of breath and chest pain. While waiting for first responders to arrive, Lacy went into medical distress. The victim was taken to the hospital once paramedics arrived, where he was pronounced dead.

Lacy, a San Diego resident, was arrested by the San Diego Police Department and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on Aug. 9, 2021 for the following charges listed by authorities: repeat offenses of auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, driving under the influence of drugs, hit-and-run, grand theft and resisting an officer and probation violation.