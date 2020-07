SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday said they were investigating the death of an inmate at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa.

The Office of the Inspector General was notified of the death at around 5 p.m., officials said via Twitter, and “immediately responded to the institution to monitor the investigation into the inmate’s death.”

