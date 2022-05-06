SAN DIEGO — Agents tracked down a man who left a San Diego prison reentry facility without permission last month, officials said Friday.

Authorities found John Ledesma somewhere in southeast San Diego County Thursday evening and took him into custody “without incident,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Ledesma was nearing the end of a 13-year sentence for an armed robbery conviction, finishing his time in a Male Community Reentry Program. Such programs are intended to help inmates with the transition out of incarceration by giving them resources and rehabilitative services during the final two years of their sentence.

Ledesma walked away from the program on April 29 and was missing until he was tracked down by the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, officials said in a news release. He was taken to Richard J. Donovan prison and will now face “escape charges.”

Ledesma had been participating in the program since December 2021 and was previously set for parole in July 2023.

Officials said inmates rarely escape for long when they walk away from alternative sites.

“Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended,” CDCR wrote in the news release.

Also last month, a 21-year-old woman walked away from a similar facility in San Diego. Heather Gutierrez left the 82-bed Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program on April 20 and was arrested a little more than a day later.