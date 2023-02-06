VISTA, Calif. – A man who was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of child cruelty among other charges died while in custody at the hospital, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Before 33-year-old Ryan Thuresson died Monday, he was found alone and unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deputies and medical staff then began CPR and gave him Naloxone, a drug commonly known as Narcan that is used to treat drug overdoses.

Thuresson then received help from paramedics and was later taken to a hospital for further treatment. He died five days after being taken to the hospital.

“A search of the module utilizing a Sheriff’s narcotic detection canine was conducted however no illegal contraband was located,” said Lieutenant Chris Steffen from the sheriff’s department.

Thuresson was originally booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession/transportation of a machine gun, manufacturing a controlled substance, child cruelty and felon in possession of ammunition, officials said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of death.