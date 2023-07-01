CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities captured an inmate who tried to escape from Scripps Mercy Hospital Friday afternoon in the Chula Vista area.

Jasmine Lucero, 33, was scheduled for an appearance at the South Bay Courthouse, but started to complain about abdominal pain, Lt. Juan Marquez with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday.

A sheriff’s deputy brought the incarcerated woman to the hospital, according to law enforcement.

Lucero, who was unrestrained, ran from the hospital room where she was assigned and attempted to escape, Marquez said. The deputy chased after her and also was able to get in contact with Chula Vista police officers who located the woman within minutes.

Authorities took Lucero into custody, and she went back to the hospital for a medical evaluation, per the sheriff’s department.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Lucero is currently housed at the Las Colinas Detentions and Reentry Facility in Santee, Marquez said. She was first arrested on June 25 on numerous charges including theft, robbery and using another person’s personal identifying information.