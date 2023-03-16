SAN DIEGO — An inmate who walked away from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility in the Linda Vista neighborhood earlier this month was apprehended, officials said.

Cynthia Baker, 31, escaped from authorities on March 4 around 9:45 p.m., when Baker’s monitoring device alerted CCTRP, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) stated in a news release Thursday. An emergency count found that Baker was not in the facility.

She was not located until this afternoon around 12:50 p.m. in El Cajon, where agents took Baker into custody without incident and took her to California Institution for Women, the news release read.

Baker’s case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges, officials confirmed.

In Oct. 2022, Baker was sentenced to three years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the corrections facility.