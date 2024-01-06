SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man died in law enforcement custody Friday at the San Diego Central Jail, authorities said.

Around 8:55 a.m., deputies found Eric Alexander Wolff unresponsive and displaying signs of medical distress during a safety check, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

First responders administered CPR, Naloxone and Epinephrine, but Wolf was confirmed dead at 9:25 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

“We extend our sympathies to the Wolf family and those affected by this death. A Sheriff’s Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one,” Jarjua said.

On July 26, Wolf was arrested for failure to comply with a court order and charged with robbery, authorities said. Wolf, who did not have a permanent home at the time of his arrest, was sentenced for two years.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit investigates all in-custody deaths, while the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of Wolf’s death.