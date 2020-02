SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- Two men were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in the baseball bat beating death of a man in a North Park alley two decades ago, while the man who allegedly wielded the bat is free after two mistrials and a judge's dismissal of a murder charge last month.

Lester Bell, 39, and Terrence Brown, 38, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and robbery, respectively, for the Aug. 23, 2000, beating of 71-year-old LeRay Parkins, who was found in an alley off the 3700 block of 28th Street. He died at a hospital three days later of injuries that included two skull fractures and brain bleeding.