Injured mountain biker rescued From Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A mountain biker injured in Otay Mesa Sunday was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment.

A rescue crew was called out around 3:23 p.m. to an area off Cactus Road and Calle De Linea to assist the mountain biker, according to one San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official.

Details about the crash were not immediately available, and no information on the mountain biker’s identity was disclosed.

A helicopter assisted in the rescue, due to difficult terrain, according to the SDFRD official.