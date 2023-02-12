SAN DIEGO — A man was rescued by helicopter on a trail headed towards Black’s Beach on Sunday, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Lifeguard Division.

Authorities received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting an injured individual who had fell over on an unspecified path and injured his ankle, possibly breaking it.

According to Marine Safety Lt. Brain Clark, first responders discovered the trail was very slippery, which prompted calls for a helicopter rescue.

The man, who has not been identified, was successfully extracted from the trail and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Lt. Clark emphasized that people should not be using unauthorized trails to get to Black’s Beach because the trails remain slippery for days after rainfall. He encouraged the public to use Black Gold Road and Citizens Trail to access the area.