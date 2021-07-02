Injured bald eagle released back to wild after month of care in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An injured bald eagle found in far East County with a wing droop and unable to fly, was released back into the wild following a month of rehabilitation at the San Diego Humane Society, it was announced Friday.

The eagle was brought to San Diego Humane Society’s Pilar and Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center on June 8. The bird has been rehabilitated and was released back into the wild on Thursday.

While at the Bahde Wildlife Center, Project Wildlife’s medical team provided the injured bald eagle with heat support, fluids and nutrition. Veterinarians performed radiographs and blood tests, including a lead test, to ensure all levels were normal. The bird was then sent to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Campus to gain flight strength in an aviary. After nearly a month in care, the bald eagle was deemed strong enough to fly and was released at the Lake Henshaw Scenic Overlook in the Warner Springs area east of the Cleveland National Forest.

“Bald eagles have been a longstanding symbol of freedom, so it’s incredible to see this bird return home just before July Fourth,” said Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “The Lake Henshaw Scenic Overlook is a perfect location because of its proximity to several locally active Southern California bald eagle’s nest territories.”

Each year, SDHS gives more than 12,000 injured, orphaned and sick wild animals a second chance at life at the Pilar and Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center. In 2020, SDHS announced a new Ramona Campus, where they specialize in caring for native apex predators and birds of prey, including hawks, owls, eagles, coyotes, bears, bobcats and mountain lions.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.