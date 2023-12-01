CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Representatives from the U.S. State Department and the Federal EPA as well as the California Secretary for Environmental Protection were at an informational hearing Friday in Chula Vista addressing cross-border pollution impacting California’s southern coastline.

For decades, billions of gallons of contamination, pollution and wastewater, stemming from failing infrastructure, have ravaged the coastline.

Sewage from the Tijuana River shuts down beaches in Imperial Beach and Coronado every year.

“I’ve been at the forefront of calling for a state of emergency, both at the state and federal level, because this situation merits nothing less,” Mayor Paloma Aguirre, Imperial Beach.

Mayor Aguirre noted the health of many San Diegans has been impacted by continued transboundary flows. “What my office has heard from our local residents in Imperial Beach are documented cases of Shigella and E. coli infections.”

At Friday’s hearing, federal and state officials presented detailed plans of the progress to address the pollution.

Pipes have been fixed and repairs are underway. The Biden Administration requested $310 million from Congress to go toward repairs and maintenance to stop the flow of sewage from the Tijuana River.

But a few people protesting outside the meeting said more needs to be done and faster. “We’re pissed. I’m sorry, but we’re pissed,” said Imperial Beach resident Baron Partlow. “They’re failing miserably to protect us.”

“This is not just a federal problem, an American problem, or Mexican problem,” said Senator Steve Padilla. “It’s everybody’s problem.”

The purpose of the hearing was to hear from different agencies. But Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre said she hopes more funding comes out of this hearing, including more funding to test water and air for those impacted.