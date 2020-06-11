Indio woman sentenced to nearly 9 years for fatal DUI crash

VISTA (CNS) – A woman who was intoxicated when she crashed her car head-on into another vehicle on a Valley Center road last summer, killing an 84-year-old Escondido woman, was sentenced Thursday to nearly nine years in state prison.

Maritza Millan, 56, of Indio, pleaded guilty in March to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury. Her plea stipulated an eight-year, eight-month prison sentence, according to Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. last Aug. 3 on Valley Center Road, between Vesper and Cole Grade roads. According to the California Highway Patrol, Millan tried to pass a vehicle and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla.

Yasmeen Shaheen, the Corolla’s backseat passenger, died while being transported to a hospital. The Corolla’s driver and another passenger sustained major injuries, while Millan was also hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to the CHP.