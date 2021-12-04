Indiana woman who went missing in San Diego found: police

SAN DIEGO — The missing Indiana woman who vanished in San Diego under mysterious circumstances last month has been found safe, police announced Saturday.

The San Diego Police Department said investigators met with Lateche Norris in-person Saturday and confirmed she is safe.

“Detectives also verified Norris was not and is not the victim of any crime,” said Lt. Adam Sharki of the SDPD. “Ms. Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy.”

Before Norris was located, she was last seen with her boyfriend, Joseph “Joey” Smith, on Nov. 4 at a downtown San Diego 7-Eleven and reportedly called her mother from a stranger’s phone after a heated argument with Smith the following day. She was reported missing by her mother to SDPD on Nov. 9.

Norris’ mother, Cheryl Walker, has been in San Diego searching relentlessly since her daughter’s disappearance. Walker commented on her GoFundMe about the news of Norris being found.

“Lateche and Joey have been found safe,” Walker said. “I don’t have any further update at this moment but I wanted to let you all know ASAP that we did it! All of us! Gonna take a moment to catch our breath! Thank you!!!!”



