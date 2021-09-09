Inaugural San Diego Gives aims to raise $500,000 for local nonprofits

SAN DIEGO — Thursday is the inaugural San Diego Gives and organizers are hoping to raise $500,000 for local nonprofits.

The 24-hour, online day of giving was launched to support and celebrate the work of local nonprofit organizations, especially after a tough run during the pandemic. Organizers say 120 nonprofits will benefit with every dollar from donations staying in the local community.

The participating nonprofits — from organizations that tackle hunger and homelessness to groups that uplift youth and people with disabilities — are listed on the San Diego Gives website. You can donate to one organization, or contribute to the Love Them All fund, which jointly supports all of the nonprofits.

As of 6:15 a.m., a total of 742 donors had contributed more than $96,000 for 85 organizations. By 8 a.m., $121,000 was raised by 833 donors.

Some donation matching opportunities are available, with PNC Bank matching donations up to $5,000 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m.

One of the founding organizations, after school program A Step Beyond, joined FOX 5 to talk about why they want to see San Diego Gives become an annual event.

“We all know how important shopping locally is and eating locally, and San Diego Gives is all about giving locally,” James Wright, CEO of A Step Beyond, said. “It’s the first-ever local giving day in the region. Think of it like Giving Tuesday but to support nonprofits right here in the greater San Diego region helping individuals in need.”