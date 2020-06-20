In San Diego Juneteenth celebrations, residents seek lasting change

SAN DIEGO – Juneteenth celebrations took place Friday in San Diego County on the 155th anniversary of the date on which the last remaining American slaves heard the federal orders that they were free.

In Belmont Park, people gathered for a cookout to mark the day. Organizers encouraged people to wear red, black and green to represent pride for their cultures and identities.

“We do Juneteenth things every year since I’ve been a kid I’ve done it,” Dante Pride said. “It’s nice that the rest of the world — the rest of the United States — is finally getting in on it, but this is normal for me.”

In light of recent worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality, many say they feel Juneteenth received extra attention this year — but still not at the level it deserves.

“Honestly, it’s still overlooked,” Ashley McGirt said. “There’s many people who still had to go to work and this is a day that’s meant to celebrate the emancipation from free labor so I honestly feel like every Black person in America should have the day off of work and it’s still not recognized.”

McGirt added, “While I still love that the community is able to come out and gather and more people are having the conversation about Juneteenth, it’s still not a federally recognized holiday and that’s a problem.”

It’s a problem many in the Black community want to see addressed, but it’s far from the only conversation necessary on racial issues to bring about lasting change, Pride said.

“We have to keep our foot on the gas so that progress continues because the things that we’ve seen so far are very small little things that, as African Americans and the Black community, we’ve known and have been slighted by these things for years,” he said. “The fact that some companies are getting rid of some images, some statues are coming down, those things are the baseline, the bottom of what should be done and needs to be done.”