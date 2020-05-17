In San Diego, 174 new COVID-19 cases reported with various reopenings on deck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County health officials reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Sunday, raising the total number of cases to 5,836 with the death toll remaining at 209.

Of the 4,363 tests reported to the county so far, 4% were positive new cases. The number of patients requiring hospitalization is 1,104, and 332 patients had to be placed in intensive care, according to San Diego Public Health Services.

In an effort to combat recent incidents in Santee of people in grocery stores using their COVID-19 face coverings to display symbols of racism and hate, in addition to the recent rise of hate crimes based on bias and prejudice, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Sunday that he will propose the creation of a human relations commission to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

“In the last several years, divisive rhetoric, hate speech and outward acts of violence have been on the rise across the United States, and while no community is ever immune to it, it has come out from the shadows and into the light in San Diego County,” Fletcher said.

The proposed Leon L. Williams Human Relations Commission would consist of 25 voting members representing a cross-section of the community, Fletcher said. The objective of the commission will be to “foster an inclusive culture and more equitable San Diego County.”

Fletcher cited the rise in antisemitism with the mass shooting at the Chabad of Poway in 2019 and recent derogatory graffiti targeting Asian Americans found last week at a Little League field in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego.

Williams was the only African American to have served on the Board of Supervisors. Fletcher met with community leaders last year about forming a commission after he learned the county no longer had the one founded by Williams.

The proposed commission was originally scheduled to be introduced in February but was postponed after the coronavirus began to spread.

The county offered free tests in Southeast San Diego on Saturday at the Euclid Health Center at 286 Euclid Ave.

A walk-in testing site at the Tubman-Chavez Community Center at 415 Euclid Ave will open its doors Tuesday and has capacity for 132 testing appointments a day.

Fletcher said that starting Monday, Jewish Family Service of San Diego would begin overseeing both San Diego and Imperial counties’ Immigrant Disaster Relief Fund, part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to provide assistance for undocumented Californians.

Newsom announced the $125 million state relief program to provide financial assistance to undocumented immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Applicants for the disaster relief fund locally can apply for a one- time sum of $500. A household will be limited to $1,000. Interested applicants can call 858-206-8291 to get more information.

Lakeside officials said Lake Jennings campground will open to RVs in a limited capacity starting Monday. Only registered campers will be allowed.

The will be no day-use access to the lake, trails, boating or fishing and tent camping is not allowed. Only members of the same household can occupy a campsite at Lake Jennings and each site is capped at six campers. Half of all campsites will be left empty.

Lake Murray, Lake Miramar and Lower Otay Lake Reservoir are now open for recreational activities. Residents will be allowed to walk, jog, fish and boat in those areas in the city of San Diego. Parking lots will open at half- capacity in alignment with San Diego County guidelines.

Four San Diego Indian casinos will restart operations beginning Monday. Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine will open Monday, followed Wednesday by Sycuan Casino Resort and Jamul Casino on Thursday and Valley View Casino & Hotel on Friday.

Some county offices will begin opening to the public for limited services over the next several weeks. On Friday, administration buildings and the department of environmental health opened. The county’s offices in Kearny Mesa will open Monday and offices in Escondido and National City will follow shortly thereafter.

Beginning May 26, the county will begin reopening some branches of its library system for curbside service. In the first wave, branches in Imperial Beach, Alpine, Ramona, Encinitas, Vista and Borrego Springs will resume limited service, with other county branches to follow shortly thereafter.