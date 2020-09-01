In-person classes resume at Our Lady of Peace

SAN DIEGO — Classes resumed in-person Tuesday at the Academy of Our Lady of Peace.

The all-girls school in North Park has taken several safety precautions. Masks must be worn at all times, floor markers remind students to distance themselves from one another and every desk is equipped with plexiglass.

Each day, a different class year will arrive on campus while the rest of the student body remains virtual. Seniors were brought in Tuesday, juniors will arrive Wednesday, sophomores on Thursday and freshmen on Friday.

“These are girls that were thrilled to come back for their senior year and simultaneously so conscientious to stay on their six-feet physical distancing bubbles,” said Head of School Dr. Lauren Lek.