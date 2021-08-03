‘Conserve Alert’ issued for parts of county amid heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Imperial Irrigation District power customers were being urged to conserve energy Tuesday to reduce the possibility of electrical outages amid a heat wave in parts of San Diego and Riverside counties.

The district issued a Conserve Alert on Tuesday, which is set to remain in place through Thursday. The warning comes as scorching temperatures continue to grip the region.

IID said the power grid typically has ample reserves to satisfy increased demand during excessive temperatures. However, the utility said customers should take voluntarily action to conserve electricity in order to ensure the power stays on. These actions include:

Avoid use of major appliances between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when at home

Turn off excessive lights

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the San Diego County deserts, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday and stretching through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The forecast calls for high temperatures of 115 to 120 degrees, with overnights lows still in the 85 to 90 range.

In addition, heat advisories were in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday in the valleys and mountains below 6,000 feet, calling for highs in the 90s to 100s.

The IID provides electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and all of Imperial County.

