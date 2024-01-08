SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — The weekend death of an Imperial County inmate is being investigated as a homicide, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports.

Enrique Saucedo, an inmate at Centinela State Prison, died Sunday after officers saw him being attacked by two other inmates, the department said.

According to CDCR, David Veloz and Rigoberto Estrada were allegedly seen attacking Saucedo in the recreational yard around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Prison staff had to use pepper spray to break up the altercation.

Saucedo was transported to a medical center and died from his injuries shortly before 6 p.m. Officers recovered two inmate-manufactured weapons at the scene.

CDCR says Veloz and Estrada have been placed in restricted housing.

The prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office is investigating. Saucedo’s cause of death will be determined by the Imperial County Coroner.

Officials say no staff members or other inmates were injured during the incident.

Photo: Enrique Saucedo (CDCR) Saucedo, 29, was sentenced to CDCR on Nov. 1, 2018, from Los Angeles County, to serve a 14-year sentence for one count of manufacturing/selling/distributing/transporting assault weapons, and one count of transporting/importing a controlled substance.

Photo: David Veloz (CDCR) Veloz, 40, was sentenced to CDCR on Jan. 21, 2009, from Los Angeles County, to serve 25 years to life for attempted murder.

Photo: Rigoberto Estrada (CDCR) Estrada, 45, was sentenced to CDCR on Oct. 12, 2006, from Riverside County, to serve two life sentences with the possibility of parole for one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Centinela State Prison is a maximum-security state prison located west of El Centro.