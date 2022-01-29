Imperial Beach shoreline reopened the public

The Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and shorelines in Imperial Beach were closed Thursday due to sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) – The water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline was lifted Saturday, county water authorities said.

The shoreline was closed on Jan. 22 when sewage runoff in the Tijuana River entered the Tijuana Estuary and contaminated ocean water.

On Saturday, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted the water contact closure and declared the shoreline safe for recreational use.

Beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue were included in the order.

“Recent water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water is safe for recreational use along the Imperial Beach shoreline following recent sewage impacts,” the county water department said.

The ocean shoreline from the International border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are also safe for water contact.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.