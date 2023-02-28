IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Students and staff at Imperial Beach Charter Elementary School had to go into lockdown Tuesday for a report of a student having a gun, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The school, located at 650 Imperial Beach Blvd., went into lockdown sometime after 10:35 a.m. after school officials were told that a student may have brought a gun to the campus, deputies said.

That information was told to school staff members after a student was overheard talking about having a handgun during one of the school breaks, according to authorities. The staff then locked the school and called law enforcement.

Deputies then responded and contacted the student in question, determining that the student did not have any weapons at the campus, officials said.

Shortly after that, the lockdown was lifted. Deputies will continue to investigate the case to ensure there are no additional concerns.