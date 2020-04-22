Imperial Beach reopens some parks, with limitations

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach announced Wednesday that some neighborhood parks have reopened for residents, with limitations on what is allowed.

Individual forms of exercise like walking and jogging are now allowed at the following parks:

Dunes Park

Portwood Pier Plaza

Reama Park

Rose Teeple Park

Sports Park

Veterans Park

Active sports, organized activities, groups or gatherings are not permitted at the parks. Sitting or standing, or any other kind of stationary activity, is also not allowed.

Residents using the parks must practice social distancing of at least six feet, wear face coverings and be moving at all times. Individuals with a cough, fever or any other symptoms of COVID-19 may not use the parks.

Beaches and the following areas will remain closed:

Imperial Beach Pier

Tijuana Estuary

Borderfield State Park

Dog Park

Skatepark

Soccer field

Recreation Center

Little League and girls softball fields

Playground

Restrooms, except Pier Plaza

All parking lots