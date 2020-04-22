Imperial Beach reopens some parks, with limitations

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach announced Wednesday that some neighborhood parks have reopened for residents, with limitations on what is allowed.
Individual forms of exercise like walking and jogging are now allowed at the following parks:
- Dunes Park
- Portwood Pier Plaza
- Reama Park
- Rose Teeple Park
- Sports Park
- Veterans Park
Active sports, organized activities, groups or gatherings are not permitted at the parks. Sitting or standing, or any other kind of stationary activity, is also not allowed.
Residents using the parks must practice social distancing of at least six feet, wear face coverings and be moving at all times. Individuals with a cough, fever or any other symptoms of COVID-19 may not use the parks.
Beaches and the following areas will remain closed:
- Imperial Beach Pier
- Tijuana Estuary
- Borderfield State Park
- Dog Park
- Skatepark
- Soccer field
- Recreation Center
- Little League and girls softball fields
- Playground
- Restrooms, except Pier Plaza
- All parking lots