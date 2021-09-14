Imperial Beach Pier closed due to reports of structural damage

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) – The Imperial Beach Pier is closed due to reports of structural damage, the Port of San Diego confirmed Tuesday.

The port was informed by the city of Imperial Beach at about 6:30 p.m. Monday that a piling from the pier could be seen floating in the water. Due to the apparent structural damage, Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier to the public. The pile break appears to have occurred between light posts 15 and 16.

The port’s engineering department and consultants were working to assess the extent of the damage and make a determination on the structural integrity of the pier. Due to the high surf that will affect the region for several more days, the team couldn’t get below the pier to get a look at the damage or to locate and remove the broken piling, port officials said.

The pier will remain closed until the structural engineering team confirms it is safe for the public, which could take up to two weeks. In addition to the pier closure, the public is urged to steer clear of the waters near the pier until the broken piling can be found and pulled out of the water.

The port will release additional information as it becomes available and will keep the public posted on when the pier may reopen.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.