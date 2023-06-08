IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The sewage pollution crisis at our southern border is causing more cries for help.

Imperial Beach, the southern most beach in California, offers a beautiful ocean view, but you can’t get in the water.

“No, not at all,” says resident Jean Perry. “It’s seems like more days than not, we see that yellow (warning) sign out. It’s disheartening in a way.”

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre is now urging the White House to declare the issue a federal emergency. Aguirre says this is an environment disaster that needs emergency federal funds and resources to fix.

For another day, these signs line the beach warning residents not to go in because of toxic sewage spills from Mexico.

“I take our chances,” says resident Felix Daley. “I take our chances. I try to clean as best we can getting out of the water. I actually don’t recommend going in.”

The mayor of Imperial Beach is now urging the White House to declare a federal state of emergency to release and allocate federal funding and resources to fix the problem.

“We’re hearing that it’s going to take another two, five years for the Congressional Appropriations process to happen,” says Aguirre. “And securing more funding and that’s time that we don’t have the luxury.”

She says since 2018, more than 100 billion gallons of toxic sewage has spilled into the Tijuana River Valley. Studies have found water quality pollution in 2017 alone led to 34,000 illnesses.

“I want them to take it seriously and actually put some funding toward it,” says resident Jean Perry.

FOX 5 reached out to the White House and are awaiting their response to this issue.