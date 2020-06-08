Imperial Beach mayor requests investigation into attack on protesters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina requested Sunday the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department investigate an attack on peaceful protesters and deem the incident a hate crime.

The Imperial Beach protest was one of many demonstrations throughout San Diego County on Sunday, which opposed racism, inequality within the justice system and police brutality against people of color.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Imperial Beach Pier Plaza during a peaceful protest, Dedina said over Twitter.

“We cannot allow the ugly legacy of violent racism and white supremacy to continue in our beach city,” the mayor wrote.

Dedina’s call was echoed on Twitter by Imperial Beach City councilwoman Paloma Aguirre, who said, “#ImperialBeach does not tolerate racism or racist violence period. We will NOT stand for it.”

No further information was provided regarding the attack and the sheriff’s department was unavailable for comment as of Sunday evening.

All the other Black Lives Matter protests throughout the county were reported to be peaceful, with large crowds marching in Chula Vista and Santee city streets Sunday afternoon.