Imperial Beach fears storm problems ahead of rain

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The rains are coming and Imperial Beach is bracing for another round of toxic sewage flowing from the Tijuana River Valley and closing beaches for weeks.



“We had almost a billion gallons of sewage that flowed in January from this broken pipe. It’s been sitting in the river valley for a longtime and so that will blow out, said Serge Dedina, the mayor of Imperial Beach.

An incoming winter storm is expected to bring rainfall Tuesday that could cause storm problems in the Imperial Beach area.

While the prospect of another toxic waste dump is demoralizing, federal authorities have put aside $300 million to shore up catch basins, pump stations and other hydrodynamic projects, with the goal of shutting down the sewage flowing from Mexico into the shared border waters of the Pacific Ocean.

“Whatever it takes to fix this problem they need to do it,” Dedina said. “The health of out Navy SEALs, our Border patrol agent and all of south San Diego County is worth it.”

The federal financial package is in the process of being rolled out, but after decades of inaction, patience for residents has been exhausted.



“They are taking three to five years,” Dedina said. “I think a lot of the fixes they can do can happen a lot sooner. We are seeing faster openings now because of the pump stations working, so there are a lot of things that they can do. I think people have gotten a lot smarter about this stuff, but man, it’s just not fast enough for me.”