IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Deputies are searching for the driver who hit a crosswalk signal pole in Imperial Beach and later left the scene, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
The collision was sometime before 5 a.m. Friday at 12th Street and Imperial Beach Boulevard.
The sheriff’s department said a male driver hit the pole, but when a deputy arrived at the scene, the man started to run away.
The deputy then ran after him but he got away.
When authorities examined the driver’s vehicle, they found a replica handgun, narcotics and two crack/meth pipes.
As of Friday, there is no information regarding the driver’s description.