IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Deputies are searching for the driver who hit a crosswalk signal pole in Imperial Beach and later left the scene, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision was sometime before 5 a.m. Friday at 12th Street and Imperial Beach Boulevard.

The sheriff’s department said a male driver hit the pole, but when a deputy arrived at the scene, the man started to run away.

The deputy then ran after him but he got away.

When authorities examined the driver’s vehicle, they found a replica handgun, narcotics and two crack/meth pipes.

As of Friday, there is no information regarding the driver’s description.