IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — 102 mobile home residents are now safe from eviction after the Imperial Beach City Council voted unanimously on a new eviction moratorium Wednesday.

City officials berated the owners of Siesta Mobile home park calling them “slum lords.”

“If you were doing your business and running your business correctly this wouldn’t have happened,” said Mayor Serge Dedina.

City officials drafted the ordinance to stop the practice of what was termed the “sixth month shuffle,” a practice of forcing residents to leave every six months to keep their residency transient.

Mothers, fathers and even children spoke about the constant anxiety of always wondering when they would be sent away. The new ordinance is bringing relief to folks struggling with staying out of the streets.

“Now I don’t have to worry about my son wondering dad where are we going to live,” said Tim Howard a resident of the Siesta mobile home park.