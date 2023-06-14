IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has joined a list of cities in San Diego County that are requesting assistance from the White House with sewage leaks from Tijuana.

The mayor of Imperial Beach said the recent closures from the sewage spills present a public health and economic crisis. Businesses and beach visitors have also expressed their frustration.

“We need that help, we definitely need that help out here. The town is in a state of emergency,” said Tricia Baglioni, a manager at the Tin Fish Restaurant.

The restaurant at the end of the Imperial Beach Pier has been around since 1999 and continues to attract a following.

“But they do have that question of, ‘what’s going on with the water, where can I go to go swimming,'” Baglioni said.

Imperial Beach has been shut down all year. The city closed the beach because of sewage and pollution coming from the Tijuana River, a slight hit to business for Baglioni.

“It has slowed down a little bit because people are realizing what’s going on,” Baglioni said.

“All I hear is, ‘it’s gonna take another 8 to 10 years for you guys to see the difference in toxic sewage crisis’ and that’s unacceptable,” said Imperial Beach mayor, Paloma Aguirre.

Aguirre said she sent two letters to the White House, one from the City of Imperial Beach and the other signed with all 18 mayors in San Diego County.

In the letters, they ask the Biden administration to declare a state of emergency. The declaration is needed in order for the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) to repair their South Bay Waste Water Treatment Plant in San Diego.

“Our community can’t afford to have the entirety of the year closed. People are getting sick. We have documented cases of Navy SEALs with MRSA infections, GI-tract infections,” Aguirre said.

The treatment plant did receive $300 million in federal funding in 2020; however, Aguirre said certain figures like intense rain did not factor in. The plant now needs dire fixes.

“We already needed an additional $430 [million] for phase two to seven see a remote moving of the needle, that actually results in less beach closure days for us,” Aguirre said.

“Nothing seems to be helping, I think they need tighter control of the money and better usage of it,” said Kevin Crance, who was visiting from Arizona.

Crance and Doug Haggard have been vacationing in Imperial Beach for several years with their families. Each time, they said they are disappointed by beach closures.

“It takes away being … just even going out, wading in the water, when we go on walks or a swim,” Haggard said.

In a beach report card by environmental nonprofit Heal The Bay, for 2022 to 2023, increased rainfall in California accounted for 45 million gallons of sewage spill into the ocean.

In their “Beach Bummers” list, they spotlight the most polluted beaches in California. The Tijuana River Mouth in San Diego County came in sixth out of 10.

“We are going to continue to push until we get the ear of the Biden administration to actually do something,” Aguirre said.

“It needs to be fixed. It’s been going on for a long, long time, and it’s just getting worse and worse,” Baglioni said.

It’s unclear when Imperial Beach might reopen.