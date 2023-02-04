Firefighters in front of a burned apartment complex in Imperial Beach on Emory Street. (Credit: San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – A fire broke out at an Imperial Beach apartment complex, prompting arson investigators to figure out the cause, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Flames could be seen just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Emory Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene with firefighters from Imperial Beach, Coronado, Chula Vista and San Diego, officials said.

It took less than 30 minutes to put out the flames, but a car parked at the complex was incinerated.

Deputies said two apartment units were significantly damaged.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit was called out to figure out what may have caused the fire. The unit is usually called out to investigate arson, suspicious fires and fires that caused serious injuries or death.

Nobody was injured when the fire took place.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.