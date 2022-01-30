Immigration officials investigate after boat washes up in OB

A boat that washed up on shore near the Ocean Beach pier on Jan. 30, 2022. There were no passengers to be found when authorities arrived, and Customs and Border Protection investigated while Coast Guard and lifeguards searched the water. (Photo: OnScene TV)

SAN DIEGO — A boat washed up near the pier in Ocean Beach Sunday morning, but there was no immediate sign of any passengers.

The small vessel, which had an outboard motor, was spotted bobbing in the surf and eventually came ashore around 4 a.m., officials told OnScene TV.

Customs and Border Protection was called out to investigate while lifeguards searched the water and the U.S. Coast Guard flew a helicopter overhead. Authorities could be seen sorting through about six life vests and some other items recovered from the boat.

Ultimately, there was no sign of any passengers from the vessel.

Pangas (boats similar to the one found in Ocean Beach) are frequently used to smuggle people or drugs into the country, so CBP is typically involved in the investigation when a boat shows up unoccupied on San Diego’s coast.