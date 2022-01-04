‘I’m so hurt’: Victims struggle after suspected serial arsonist strikes again

SAN DIEGO – Several mysterious car fires in recent weeks in Mira Mesa have devastated residents and police believe a serial arsonist is to blame.

San Diego police are investigating a series of blazes that have torched vehicles in the community since Dec. 21. In the time since then, 33 vehicles have been damaged or destroyed in eight fires in Mira Mesa, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Thus far, no arrests have been made.

Resident Jeremy Kimball woke up to a loud boom Monday morning. Shortly thereafter, he found his and his neighbors’ cars fully engulfed in flames.

Kimball, who works as a plumber and HVAC technician, was driving a rental truck while his personal one was in the shop. He didn’t buy the daily rental insurance, and without a way to make money, he’s struggling to get back on his feet.

“I’m so hurt,” he said. “I don’t know what to do. All my tools were in my truck. About $4,000 or $5,000 worth of tools gone.”

The latest blazes were reported early Monday morning. Five vehicles were set on fire just after 1:45 a.m. at a condominium complex on Black Mountain Road, police say.

Nearly an hour later, three more vehicles went up in flames at a different complex on Maya Linda Road.

Kimball’s neighbors, George and Linda Garcia, had two cars damaged in what is believed to be another case of arson.

“(Linda) works as a teacher and everything she had was in the trunk, so she didn’t have a car to go to work today,” George said.

These neighbors are left wondering why someone would do this to strangers.

“Whoever they are, when they do these types of things, do they do it for fun or do they understand that they are hurting people?” George said. “Lives are changed when something like this happens.”

Both Kimball and Garcia have launched GoFundMe campaigns to help pay for the damages.

Anyone with information about the string of recent vehicle fires is asked to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6815 or share tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 858-580-8477.