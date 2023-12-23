KSWB — Earlier this month, Ukrainian Parliament passed legislation to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25.

“I’m personally very happy about this,” said Mira Rubin, the President of House of Ukraine, and founder and president of Shield of Freedom.

Shield of Freedom is a non-profit Rubin recently created to help frontline Ukrainian soldiers with survival gear.

Most of Ukraine will now celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25; the latest move in an attempt to distance themselves from the traditions of the Russian Orthodox Church, which celebrates the holiday on Jan. 7.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the change into law on Friday.

“I think this is time for the world to see that even from a religious perspective, we are different, we are ourselves, we have our own. We don’t need to be celebrating Christmas with Russia,” Rubin said.

Ukraine moves Christmas to Dec. 25

However the change is not new to many in Ukraine.

Rubin said Ukrainian Christians are mostly divided into Catholic and Orthodox Catholic. Orthodox would follow the Julian Calendar, celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7.

Rubin said Ukrainian Catholics would follow the Gregorian Calendar, and celebrate the holiday on Dec. 25. Rubin said the merger has been long coming before the war.

Rubin explained, “and having Christmas at the same time just really made sense in showing, especially to Moscow, that we are closer to the West.”

However, entering the holidays, Rubin said it’s bittersweet because more U.S. aid to Ukraine hangs in the balance.

“It’s tough, but people are resilient, Ukrainians are resilient, we are even more determined than ever to win this war. We are confident the victory will come,” Rubin said.

The House of Ukraine is holding a Christmas Campaign to collect money, toys and winter gear for families in Ukraine. Click here to donate and learn more.