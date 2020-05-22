‘I’m appalled’: Video shows skater on granite at Mt. Soledad memorial

SAN DIEGO (CNN) — A skateboarder caused controversy Monday after a video surfaced of him riding across the sacred walls of the memorial honoring military members at Mt. Soledad.

Over 5,000 Americans are etched into the black granite walls of the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial. It is considered one of the most unique veterans memorials in America, and people from all over the nation visit to honor the men and women that are listed on the plaques that cover the walls.

In the video, recorded and uploaded by San Diego resident Bill Bender, an unidentified man is seen riding his skateboard across the tops of the curved granite walls. He then tries to land a flip trick onto another wall nearby. A group watches and films him.

“I’m appalled at such disregard and carelessness,” Neil O’Connell, President and CEO of Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Our granite walls require constant care by volunteers due to the atmosphere. It’s a lot of work. But come on, how disrespectful is it to ride skateboards over the tops and edges of this fine surface.”

O’Connell said that there was no damage to the plaques in this incident.

San Diego Police Department told CNN they are aware of the incident and saw the video on social media. They are currently investigating this as a vandalism case.

The memorial dates back to 1952 and honors veterans, living or deceased, from the Revolutionary War to the current war on terrorism.

“We would ask that everybody remember to honor the sanctity of the MT Soledad National Veterans Memorial and respect the sacrifices of our veterans who are honored here,” O’Connell said. “Especially to be considerate of their families and loved ones who hold the memorial plaques so close in their hearts.”