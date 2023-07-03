SAN DIEGO — Fireworks of any kind are illegal in San Diego County and if you get caught setting them off, you could be looking at a $50,000 fine or a year in jail.

But worse than that, you could cause a fire or seriously hurt yourself or others. And this year is particularly bad for wildfires.

“All that fuel, all that beautiful green grass we did have from the winter rains is now dead, it burns very easily,” Cal Fire Captain Brent Pascua said to FOX 5 on Monday. “It’s highly susceptible to any kind of small spark or firework and there’s just a ton of it around the county right now.”

Fire danger is only the half of it. While you might think setting off small firecrackers or M80s is not that big a deal, pyrotechnic experts will tell you otherwise.

Professionals like Sam Bruggama say the professional fireworks erupting in the sky, while explosives, are not highly sensitive, flammable or unstable. Firecrackers and the like, on the other hand, are made with a totally different and more dangerous and incendiary compound.

“The stuff that makes stuff go ‘boom!’ like an M80 or a firecracker, that’s flash powder. On a scale for dangers, black powder is a one and flash powder is a 50 — way more dangerous, sensitive to friction,” Bruggama said to FOX 5.

The fire conditions in San Diego County are extraordinarily bad right now — hot and dry, and all of the brush is highly flammable fuel just waiting to burn. Any mishap with fireworks could spark disaster.

“Besides them being illegal, things go wrong,” Pascua said. “They tip over, they’ll shoot the wrong way — sometimes they don’t go off when they’re supposed to and then they’re landing in fields or on your neighbors’ roofs.”