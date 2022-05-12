SAN DIEGO – Authorities Thursday released the name of the inmate who was found dead last week at San Diego Central Jail.

Leonel Villasenor, 31, was spotted by deputies just before 6 p.m. May 5 as they were walking by a second-floor holding cell, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release. Villasenor reportedly was found alone in the cell, slumped over a partition wall next to a toilet.

Deputies and medical staff administered the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone to Villasenor and performed CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead within about 30 minutes of being found, Steffen said.

An autopsy on Villasenor was completed May 6 by the county Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause and manner of death were not released with the verdict pending laboratory results and additional evaluation.

Further details about Villasenor, who lived in San Diego, were limited. He was arrested by San Diego police May 4 and booked on charges of violation of a protection order and theft, Steffen said.

His family was notified by the agency of his death, the ninth such in-custody fatality recorded in the county this year. It comes at a time when the sheriff’s department is under fire to address conditions in county jails.

A state audit released in February tallied 185 deaths in county jails between 2006 and 2020, the most in the state, prompting protests from family members and calls for change among local leaders.