SAN DIEGO — The 135-year-old Hotel del Coronado will revitalize its Victorian building as part of a $550 million development plan, resort officials said.

The final phase of Blackstone Real Estate’s project, which is set to be complete by Spring 2025, focuses on the upgrades of all Victorian guestrooms, suites and event spaces such as the Crown Room, the Hotel del Coronado said in a press release Monday.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting and final journey of Blackstone’s investment in this one-of-a-kind resort,” said Harold Rapoza, managing director, Hotel del Coronado. “The Victorian building holds a special place in the hearts of our guests, and we are dedicated to preserving its historical significance while elevating the bespoke guest experience to new heights.”

Built in 1888, Hotel Del Coronado provides guests with oceanfront views, pools, a beach village, multiple restaurants, among other amenities.

Hotel officials aim to preserve the historic architecture with the restoration.

“Led by Wimberly Interiors in partnership with WATG’s California architecture studio, the design for the Victorian building celebrates the legacy of the property, ensuring the public areas remain truly Victorian with original finishes remaining intact, but with contemporary design enhancements to bathrooms, furnishing, artwork and state-of-the-art technologies to elevate the level of comfort and luxury,” Hotel del Coronado said.

Since 2018, the hotel has made some changes such as adding 75 new residential-style accommodations on the south end of the resort called Shore House at the Del, relaunching its most popular outdoor event venues that can host up to 900 guests and expanding its fitness center.