CARLSBAD, Calif. — With over 70 million flowers and nearly 85 years of floral cultivation, the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are set to bloom Tuesday, ranch officials said Monday.

This year’s theme for the Flower Fields is “Escape Into Color,” featuring nearly 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, which is known for its large, double-petaled blooms that sit atop tall, straight stems.

“The Flower Fields are truly a national jewel,” said Fred Clarke, general manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. “The season is one of the most spectacular and coordinated displays of natural color and beauty anywhere in the world.”

The fields were first started in the early 1920s by an early settler and horticulturist named Luther Gage, according to ranch officials. It remains at the same location and now offers experiences like the American Flag of Flowers, Tractor Wagon Ride featuring brand new tractors, Artist Gardens & Aviaries, a Sweet Pea Maze and Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse. Guests will also be able to enjoy outdoor music, local circus and theater group performances.

“We are honored to not only be a part of the area’s local heritage but to also have our annual burst of color be a part of so many individual family traditions…and photos,” Clarke said.

For ticket information, visit The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.