ICE makes dozens of San Diego-area arrests during nationwide sweep

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers took dozens of people into custody in the San Diego area in recent weeks as part of a nationwide crackdown on criminal suspects and convicted felons in the country illegally, agency officials said Tuesday.

The operation, which took place between July 22 and Aug. 20, resulted in 46 arrests across the county, ICE public affairs reported.

Among those jailed, according to the federal agency, were the following Mexican nationals, whose names were not released:

— A 30-year-old man who injured two ICE officers during a struggle that broke out as they arrested him in the city of San Diego on suspicion of unlawfully entering the United States following deportation. He will return to ICE custody upon completion of his criminal case and then be removed from the country again.

— A 32-year-old man who had been granted probation with a firearms restriction following his arrest on a sexual-battery charge in 2004. Eight years later, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, and in 2014 a U.S. immigration judge ordered his removal to Mexico. He was taken into custody in Oceanside during the recent sweep and deported on Sunday.

— A 64-year-old man arrested in Encinitas. The suspect has four prior criminal convictions for drug and domestic-violence offenses. In 2001, a judge ordered him in absentia to be removed to Mexico. He will remain in ICE custody pending deportation.

— A 43-year-old woman taken into custody in Vista. The suspect has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1997 and was deported in 2002. In 2008, she was placed in a drug-treatment program after being arrested in Chula Vista on a parole violation. She was jailed again seven months ago in San Diego on suspicion of child cruelty, being a felon in possession of a gun, and possession of a control substance and drug paraphernalia. Upon completion of her federal criminal case, she will be transferred to ICE custody and deported.

“Operations like this reflect the vital work (ICE) officers do every day to protect the our communities, while upholding public safety and protecting the integrity of our U.S. immigration laws,” said Greg Archambeault, director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in San Diego.