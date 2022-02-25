SAN DIEGO — Ukrainian Americans in San Diego are holding several rallies across the area to protest the invasion.

Another “Stand For Ukraine” rally was held Friday outside the County Administration Building as Ukrainian Americans plead for help from the international community.

Armed with markers and white poster boards, young Ukrainians are fighting back.

“The word Vola is hidden in it,” 11-year-old Ukrainian Emiliia Pavliuchenkova said. “So freedom is hidden in it. I was born in Ukraine so I want Ukraine to be free.”

They joined their parents and other San Diego Ukrainians to voice their opposition against the Russian invasion.

“I have no words I’ve cried for two days,” Ukrainian American Anna Houck said. “I can’t help it. It’s crazy. I just want my parents to be safe. I want my friends to be safe.”

Many of them are worried as Russia pushes closer to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

They wonder if they will ever see their friends and relatives again.

“I have four aunts. Two from my mom’s side. Two from my dad’s. I have two grandfathers, grandmother,” Pavliuchenkova said. “They’re in Ukraine and they’re hiding from the bombings and the shootings.”

The rallies happen as the U.S., U.K., Australia, Japan and the European Union announced major sanctions against Russia’s economy.

“Ukraine needs support,” Houck said. “They need more guns. They need volunteers. They need more financing. They need help.”

Men aged 18 to 60 are no longer allowed to leave the country, including Anna Houck’s father who is 58. But Anna says Ukraine won’t back down.

“Ukraine just wants to be in peace,” Houck said.

More rallies are planned for the weekend.