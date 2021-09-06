‘I saved a kid’s life’: Gas station employee recounts rescuing 2 kids from burning garage in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO — The gas station employee who jumped into action and saved two children from a burning garage in Serra Mesa spoke to FOX 5 about the rescue.

“I feel like I achieved something,” gas station employee Fadi Moasa said. “I saved a kid’s life, I feel good about that.”

The two boys, ages 2 and 4, are in the hospital after getting trapped inside a garage that caught fire at a home off Murray Ridge Road late Sunday night.

“We could hear the lady screaming, ‘Help, help,’” Moasa said.

Moasa was working at a gas station across the street when he heard screams, prompting him and another man to rush over to the scene and kick in the door.

“Right when we broke the garage door, all the fire came in our face,” Moasa said. “It was hard to breathe, still managed to get the kid out.”

He says when they got one boy, who was passed out and badly burned, another person started to give him CPR. Neighbors then yelled there was another boy still inside and someone else grabbed him from the other side of the garage.

Initially, witnesses say the boys’ mother then drove up and her car caught fire, but investigators now say she was also home when the fire started.

Neighbor Henry Long says he saw the mother holding one child and frantically looking for the other.

“She was extremely stressed,” Long said. “The child was definitely in pain, seen him running in pain. Very sad to see.”

The boys were rushed to the UC San Diego Burn Center for treatment. FOX 5 is told both boys are in serious to critical condition.

It is still unclear how the fire started or whether there will be any charges.