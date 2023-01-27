SAN DIEGO — Dozens of protestors who were angered by the newly released video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols gathered at Waterfront Park Friday.

The entire time the protest was going on, it remained peaceful.

“With law enforcement taking another life in the Black and brown communities, particularly this Black man that they beat to death in such a short period of time that he died from his wounds,” said Yusef Miller the director of the Equity and Justice Coalition. “And then to add insult to injury that they were five African Americans.”

In the wake of the arrests of the five Memphis officers on second-degree murder charges, protestors were angry and saddened by the incident.

“I saw the video. I have no sympathy for those officers,” Miller said. “The only sympathy I have is for their children and their parents, that they’re taken off. I’ll also mention, it was swift what they did to these five African Americans. If they were anyone else, it would have been, ‘let’s take a full look at the video, you don’t know the other circumstances.’ It was not this case at this time.”

Organizers say they will be coordinating their efforts to channel their energy with other protesters across the nation.

“They could give us all reparations, they could give his family a billion dollars. That’s not going to bring back Tyre Nichols. That’s not going to change the systemic issues that keep leading us into the situation, over and over again,” said Cole Maravilla, a civil rights activist.

Maravilla added that he is not going to see another video of violence because he has seen too many, and said major changes need to happen in order to stop this from happening again.

“Until the people in charge of our government actually reflect the lived experience of the people that live here, we are not going to get there,” Maravilla said.

The Mayor of San Diego Todd Gloria and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit released a joint statement regarding Nichols’ death:

“The City of San Diego shares in the grief and outrage felt across the country stemming from the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. We join his family in their mourning and their demand for full justice and accountability for the former police officers who committed this atrocious crime.

“We – inclusive of our entire San Diego Police Department – condemn this betrayal of the badge and the public trust, and we support the firing and prosecution of the officers involved.

“What happened in Memphis will never be tolerated in San Diego. Our Police Department and its officers will continue to treat everyone with dignity and respect while keeping our communities safe.

“While the feelings of anger and outrage are understandable in this moment, we urge San Diegans to promote peace during this time. This is not a time for chaos, destruction, or more violence – but rather is a call for us to unite, comfort all those who need it and recommit ourselves to ensuring a fair and impartial criminal justice system.”