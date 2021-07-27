‘I had no idea:’ Lifeguard, new fiancée recount ocean proposal

SAN DIEGO — A local lifeguard pulled off quite the engagement proposal and his new fiancée said she had no idea it was about to happen.

Meagan Sharp, 29, and Alex Newsome, 34, joined FOX 5 Tuesday morning to talk about the ocean proposal. It happened while they were surfing last week in North Pacific Beach.

Sharp said they were out on their boards when they saw a jet ski approaching. Once they got closer to Crystal Pier, Sharp said she realized their lifeguard friend Josh was on it.

Unbeknownst to her, Newsome was about to pop the question.

“We all chatted for a minute,” Sharp said. “And then Alex hopped onto the jet ski and Josh handed him the ring. He got down on one knee and I, of course, said yes.”

Photos and video of the engagement captured the emotion behind the moment. Sharp said she and Newsome both had to collect themselves on the beach after paddling in.

“Poor bystanders thought I had been rescued,” Sharp said. “We were both just so excited about the whole thing and couldn’t wait to share the moment with friends and family. It was all pretty surreal.”

Newsome said a lot of planning went into the proposal, and he didn’t bring the actual ring — a family heirloom from the 1920s — in the water, just in case.

The couple said they plan to get married sometime this year.