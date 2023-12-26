SAN DIEGO — The Mad Beet in Pacific Beach has been a staple on Garnet Ave. for nearly nine years.

Last Monday, owner Daniel Hack said the juice bar was the victim of a burglary after money was stolen from their safe.

Security footage shows two suspects enter the store and run directly to the back. Another camera caught them in the office where they looked around before they found the safe and opened it.

“We thought there was insider information.” said Hack. “So what happened is they (the suspects) actually came in and went to where the safe used to be. We replaced it with lockers recently. Then what happened is we see them mess around with this. We’re not sure if they had the ability to break into it or they somehow had the code (to the safe).”

Hack says the thieves ran off with just under $3,000 in cash. “I felt violated. As a small business, a local business, we don’t have the kind of money to be able to afford something like the loss that happened,” he explained.

He said the police were on the scene within five minutes, but by then the suspects were already gone.

The suspects got away through the back door while a third person drove the getaway vehicle.

Despite this setback, Hack says he’s not holding any grudges. In fact, ironically, they are offering a free “Bad Blood” wellness shot with any purchase.

“Because even though something was taken from us, we want to give to the community for coming here and supporting us during these tough times,” said Hack.

Anyone with information or additional footage of Garnet Avenue is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department.