‘I feel very safe today’: USD students return to on-campus housing

SAN DIEGO – More than 500 University of San Diego students this weekend are moving into on-campus housing with new health and safety protocols in place amid the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s scarier going to college when there’s a virus, but I think USD is doing a really good job,” said Christina Trexler, a freshman from North Carolina.

Before moving in, all students are being tested for the coronavirus. From there, university officials said students will be tested every two weeks. Thus far, the university has reported 19 positive cases of the virus, the bulk of which are in non-residential students along with four cases among employees.

“It’s nice being COVID tested right away — so I feel pretty safe,” Trexler said.

About 630 students are expected to live on campus this fall, far fewer than the 2,600 there in a typical year. USD’s fall semester began in mid-August with all classes online.

Starting Monday, the university plans to offer a limited number of in-person classes, though roughly 90% of its classes will remain online.

Students are moving in — by appointment — and will have their own bedrooms and bathrooms this fall to help with social distancing. Although vastly different from past years, parents and students said Friday that they approve of how the school is handling the situation.

“I’m glad they started later than other colleges because they were able to see what was working and what didn’t work,” said Carolyn Leija, a parent dropping off her daughter. “I feel very safe today.”