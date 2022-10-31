SAN DIEGO — A closure of the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to Hawthorn Street and San Diego International Airport is scheduled for Tuesday night, Caltrans announced.

The off-ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for slope maintenance. The work is scheduled overnight due to low traffic volumes during that time, said Caltrans. This is meant to minimize traffics impacts and increase worker safety.

Caltrans has directed northbound I-5 motorists to continue to India Street via the Sassafras Street off-ramp, turn left onto Sassafras Street, left onto Pacific Highway and right on West Laurel Street to North Harbor Drive, following the signs to San Diego International Airport.

The scheduled maintenance could change if there is inclement weather or traffic incidents. Caltrans said travelers can check QuickMap online for real-time traffic information, such as road closures due to construction and maintenance activities.

This closure affects access to the main off-ramp used for travel to the San Diego International Airport, according to Caltrans.