Two people were found dead in a Harbor Island hotel room on Tuesday, police told FOX 5. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Friday identified a man and woman involved in a possible murder-suicide at Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.

San Diego police believe the “most likely scenario” is that Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, shot his wife Kayla Jakob, 27, and then shot himself, Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a news release.

The shooting occurred Tuesday around 2:20 p.m., when police received a report of the staff at the Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel, located in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive, discovering two bodies inside one of the rooms, according to law enforcement. The hotel staff entered the room after the guests failed to check out.

Upon arrival, officers found Rangarajan and Jakob dead with apparent gunshot wounds, Sharki said. A firearm was also located inside the hotel room.

Rangarajan, who was determined as the registered hotel guest, and Jacob previously lived in Arizona and Illinois.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.