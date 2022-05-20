SAN DIEGO – A man and his wife who both died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Point Loma were identified Friday, authorities said.

Stanley Ribeiro, 86, is suspected of fatally shooting his wife, 83-year-old Anita Ribeiro, and then turning the gun on himself, Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a press release.

On Monday, San Diego police received a call reporting a possible attempted suicide in the 3400 block of Lowell Street, according to Sharki. When officers arrived to the location, they found a male and female down with gunshot wounds inside of their home.

First responders attempted to perform lifesaving measures but both people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.